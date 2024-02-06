America's patriotism deficit

Well, that didn't go well.

Last week, China and the United States met in Anchorage for the first high-level talks between the two governments since Joe Biden was elected president. It was supposed to begin with a photo op and brief opening statements from each side. Instead, we got a preview of how ill-prepared America is to deal with an ascendant China.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, it could be said, started it. In his initial remarks, Blinken said the U.S. wanted to "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States and economic coercion toward our allies."

The Chinese delegation was prepared for this "provocation." Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Communist Party, launched into a 16-minute tirade against America, accusing the U.S. of condescension toward China.

Much of Yang's indictment seemed cribbed from the old Soviet playbook. American democracy is deeply flawed, Americans have no right to judge China, the U.S. is imperialist, etc. "The challenges facing the United States in human rights are deep-seated," Yang said. "They did not just emerge over the past four years, such as Black Lives Matter."

"Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States, and they have various views regarding the government of the United States," Yang said mockingly.

Blinken's response was disappointing. In our pursuit of creating a "more perfect union," we "make mistakes, we have reversals, we take steps back," he conceded. "But what we've done throughout our history is to confront those challenges openly, publicly, transparently, not trying to ignore them, not trying to pretend they don't exist, not trying to sweep them under a rug."

Of course, there's merit to what Blinken said, but it's what he didn't say that is the problem. If you read Yang's remarks in isolation, his indictment of the U.S. is defensible. But it's the context that matters. China's position is that America's failures and flaws are so deep and so profound, it has no right and no moral standing to condemn the actions and policies of the Chinese government.

That's nonsense.