America the scary

If you weren't fearful of government before last week, you should be scared to death by now.

This is the United States of America. Not Venezuela. Or is it?

Never in our history have we gone after a former president the way the partisans running the Biden administration's FBI and Department of Justice just went after Donald Trump.

We're not some fake democracy in the developing nations where the ruling political party gets to use government power to punish its opponents — or at least we weren't until an outsider named Trump came along.

Since 2015, he has been continually hated, defied, subverted and under bogus legal attacks by the permanent Washington establishment and the Democrats controlling Congress.

But raiding Trump's home in Florida under the pretext of looking for classified documents that he allegedly should not have taken from the White House was something you'd expect to see in a banana republic.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, one of President Joe Biden's most reliable hacks, proudly said Thursday that he "personally approved" the decision to seek a warrant for the FBI search.

But unless there was proof Trump has been sleeping with 6-year-olds or making millions from secret business deals with China, there was no reason for two dozen heavily armed FBI agents to search the basement and closets of Mar-a-Lago.

The raid was not just another despicable act of highly publicized cheap political theater, like the FBI's early-morning arrest of Trump pal Roger Stone, or when Trump adviser Peter Navarro was put in leg irons at the airport for ignoring a congressional subpoena.

It was so over-the-top un-American that even a few Democrats, such as disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, felt they had to decry it.

But most Democrats — and their faithful propagandists and cheerleaders in the major liberal media — hate Donald Trump so blindly they didn't criticize the raid, they cheered it.

"Maybe he really did something really bad this time," they hoped yet again.

For his desperate enemies, no abuse of government power in their perpetual war on Trump is unfair, unjustified or unconstitutional as long as it might keep him from being reelected or, better yet, might get him sent to prison.