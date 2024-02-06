America loses the Democrats' dirty game

Everyone knows the felony charges against Donald Trump for paying hush-money to a porn star are ridiculous.

Everyone knows that charging Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records was just a slimy political stunt by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Everyone knows that Bragg's legally dubious indictment is just the latest desperate attempt by Democrats to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024.

And, along with a handful of honest Democrats and liberal media pundits, even die-hard Trump-hater Mitt Romney admits that Bragg's "overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public's faith in our justice system."

But Bragg and the Democrats are not only making a laughing stock out of our judicial system.

They are also making our visibly shaky and untrustworthy electoral system look like something you'd see in a corrupt banana republic or communist dictatorship.

You'd think they and their disreputable cheerleaders in the news media would have bigger things to worry about than hounding Trump in court over fake crimes from seven years ago.

For starters, how about securing the southern border they've flung wide-open to illegal immigrants, human traffickers and deadly drugs?

How about fighting the inflation they've caused with their policies? Or doing something to fight the crime, violence and squalor that they have allowed to turn the downtowns of some of our greatest cities into hellholes?

Instead, Bragg and the Democrats are charging the ex-president of the United States over a nondisclosure agreement he signed in 2016 with Stormy Daniels.

NDAs are part of the American corporate and political woodwork.

CNN, MSNBC, Fox, CBS, PBS and hundreds of other business and government places have no doubt used NDAs and six-figure payouts to quietly settle sexual harassment and racial discrimination claims.

And remember the Office of Compliance?