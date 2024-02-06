Alzheimer's be not proud

There are a hundred things I could tell you about my late mother that are more important than the disease that caught her in its grip the last few years of her life.

I could tell you about her relationship with my older brother, who has autism, and her deep, lifelong friendship with him.

I could tell you how she took her experience fighting the schools to educate and treat my brother decently and went into social work as a career, helping countless other disabled and mentally ill people.

I could tell you about her accomplished painting, her love of cats, or her civic involvement.

After losing her last week, though, I want to share something about the worst, about the end, about the Alzheimer's disease that took this vibrant woman, who made friends and plans wherever she went, and confined her to a wheelchair and rendered her nearly mute and inert.

Because I've come to believe that this crushing disease does not, during almost all its progression, achieve as complete a victory as it might seem.

It takes away so much. The ability to live independently. The ability to talk. And in the end, the ability, or will, to eat. There are no heartening stories of Alzheimer's survivors.

But our personhood is so strong that the disease, even in its late stages, can't fully extinguish the human personality. No, the spark is still there, flickering, very difficult to detect at times, but there.

I acknowledge that some families have worse experiences than mine, wrenching though it was, and Alzheimer's forces you constantly to ratchet your expectations downward. First, you're glad of conversation, even if it doesn't make much sense. Then, you're glad of any words. Finally, you are glad of, well, anything.