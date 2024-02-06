Against the pride flag

It's June, when one can be forgiven for thinking we live in the United States of LGBTQIA2S+.

Old Glory is, at best, supplemented with, and sometimes supplanted by, the pride flag in all its varieties.

The flag, which has become more and more unsightly, is ubiquitous. Its increasingly elaborate jumble of clashing stripes -- whether seen shopping, at a ballgame or on U.S. government buildings -- is a reminder to get with the program, and that the program is always changing.

Team Biden draped what is known as the Progress Pride flag, with no fewer than 11 different colors, on the White House in between two American flags, giving it -- no pun intended -- pride of place.

Flags aren't trifling matters. People rally to them and live and die for them. The firing on the flag at Fort Sumter at the outset of the Civil War, for instance, had a galvanizing effect on the North. "On forts and ships, from church-spires and flagstaffs, from colleges, hotels, storefronts and private balconies, from public edifices, everywhere the old flag was flung out," historian George Preble writes in a passage that could almost as accurately describe the unavoidable June displays of the pride flag.

Whereas the power of The Star-Spangled Banner is its extraordinary history, its relatively simple design, its easily understood symbolism, and its call to unify all Americans -- not to mention the sacrifices made to defend it -- the pride flag is the opposite.

It's always being refashioned (the version displayed on the White House dates all the way back to 2018), it's an aesthetic disaster, it's inscrutable, and it's a banner concerned with the recognition of splinter groups.

If you wanted to create a visual representation of "intersectionality," the latest iterations of the flag would be it.