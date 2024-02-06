Adrienne’s Top 10 Laws of Communication:

3. When someone asks in person or in writing how you are, answer. They’re showing interest — or at least, courtesy — by asking. Most people don’t answer, maybe because the question has become formality rather than genuine interest. Answer anyway. And if you don’t like them, that’s even better. The more you dislike them, the more detailed your response should be. That’s right: Make them pay!

4. If you haven’t been in touch with someone for a long time, throwing him/her a link to your fundraiser without a greeting is not the best way to get reacquainted, and it’s certainly not the way to get money. A simple “Hello. How have you been?” or “What have you been up to lately?” will probably suffice as an icebreaker. It’s simple, but it’s important. Maybe it’s just me — probably not — but I’m not inclined to donate to someone who doesn’t even care enough to say “Hello” — and just throws a link at me. Bad, bad, bad communication. Surely, yo’ momma taught you better.

5. Ask people questions about things you know matter to them. Communicating effectively is always about the other person. There’s no better way to connect with people than to speak their language.

6. If someone asks you questions about yourself, show interest in them as well. There’s no excuse for those Mondays at work when someone asks you about your weekend, and after you’re done telling them the details, you just walk away.

7. If you say you’re going to get back to someone, get back to him/her. I know: Life is busy. It ain’t that busy, though. Refer to the last sentence of No. 2.

8. If someone sends you a message accompanied by a request for you to respond with a “yes” or “no” — perhaps it was an invitation or an offer — respond. A “no” is always preferred to being ignored. “No” says you can’t make it or don’t want to make it or wish they’d get lost or whatever. Silence says they’re not even worth the few seconds it would take to respond. If you’re not sure and have to think about it, that’s fine, too. Just say, “I’ll get back to you.” Then refer to No. 7, which ends by referring you back to No. 2.

9. Pay attention to what someone says to you. If she writes something like, “I was wondering about your experience with X, Y and Z. Tell me where to go to try this myself,” please note that responding “yes” makes no sense. In other words, respond to what the person actually wrote. Not sure how to do this? Refer to the first sentence of number 9. This is number 9.

10. Communicate with people the way they want to be communicated to, not the way you want to be communicated to. It’s a learning process, but it’s worthwhile for meaningful relationships at home, work, church, and beyond — and it will play a huge role in how far you go and how much influence you have.

Which ones resonate most with you?

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.