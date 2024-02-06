Achievement comes from diligence, good character and struggle

While sitting in the Delta lounge in the Atlanta airport waiting for my flight back to Washington, a white gentleman approached me and struck up a conversation.

Politics was on his mind, and seeing me, a Black woman, he was sure that he had found a kindred spirit to share his hopes that Democrats will prevail in both U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia.

I politely straightened him out, leaving him a bit in shock that he had incorrectly assumed that seeing the outside of me was sufficient information to know what is going on inside of me.

There is a word for this: stereotyping.

Is this gentleman a bad man? I don't know.

But he is proof of the horrible success of the perception of racism industry that has been damaging our country since the 1960s. The result is today's identity politics, diversity politics and all the politics of the left that promote the notion that what is relevant is the outside of a person, what he or she looks like, not what is going on inside the person.

With all the screaming about racism, a huge story of recent months hardly received any attention. Maybe because it doesn't fit into the story that our left-wing media want to report about what they call racism.

Several months ago, the Census Bureau issued its annual report called "Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019."

According to the report, real median Black household income in 2019 was up 7.9% -- the largest annual increase in median Black household income in history. This put the increase in Black household income in 2019 1.1 points higher than the 6.8% increase for the nation as a whole.

Further, for the first time ever, the percentage of high-income Black households exceeded the percentage of low-income Black households.

In 2019, 29.4% of Black households had income of $75,000 or more, compared with 28.7% of Black households that had income of $25,000 or less.