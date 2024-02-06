Accountability for Washington

For two years under one-party Democrat control of Congress and the White House, the American people were left completely in the dark about the numerous scandals and crises that have plagued President Joe Biden's administration. But since being elected by the American people to the majority, over the last seven months, House Republicans have launched numerous investigations to hold the administration accountable and get the American people the answers they deserve.

One of the biggest scandals in Washington has been evidence of Biden Family influence peddling. As chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, I've been on the front lines in the fight to expose Hunter Biden's shady business dealings. One of my very first acts as chairman was setting up a whistleblower hotline so that Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees are able to share information with Congress regarding inappropriate behavior at the tax collection agency. Shortly after, IRS employees reached out to me to share their strong concerns with the federal government's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, and we brought them in to let them tell their story on the record. Our committee released the transcript of the IRS' whistleblowers testimony despite opposition from every Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee. If Washington Democrats were still in the majority in the House, it's safe to assume the whistleblowers' bombshell testimony wouldn't have seen the light of day.

Another major scandal that escaped any serious oversight was the origin of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory. The Republican House majority uncovered incredibly alarming details about the hoax. In June, the House Judiciary Committee heard bombshell testimony from Special Counsel John Durham on his report examining its origins, also known as Crossfire Hurricane. According to Durham's testimony and report, it's clear that some bad apples at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) improperly launched and carried on its Trump-Russia investigation. In his testimony, Durham told lawmakers, "There is not a single substantive piece of information and the [Steele dossier] that has ever been corroborated by the FBI or, to my knowledge, anyone else." There are many hardworking agents at the FBI, but their good work is being given a bad name because some of these rogue elements colluded with Washington Democrats to mislead millions of Americans into believing that President Donald Trump and Russia worked together to influence the 2016 presidential election. It makes my blood boil.