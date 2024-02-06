A Thanksgiving economic lesson from American families

Most Americans meticulously plan their Thanksgiving meals and travel, sometimes budgeting months in advance to celebrate at a reasonable price tag. This prudent embodiment of both gratitude and restraint starkly contrasts with the approach of our politicians. It's an inconsistency that, especially this season, merits reflection.

The national debt, much like our Thanksgiving appetites, has swelled to gargantuan proportions. Budget gluttony practically defies the laws of fiscal gravity. In 2023, we reached a record $33 trillion in national debt and a $1.7 trillion deficit. Politicians have opted for the equivalent of year-round sumptuous feasts while ignoring the costs.

Contrast this childish gluttony with the festive abundance on our Thanksgiving tables -- an abundance resulting from responsible planning and budgeting. After all, we can't eat like this every day. Such mature behavior seems alien to politicians.

Indeed, Thanksgiving is not merely about the harvest, but also about conservation and preparation for the winter to come. Our ancestors understood this. They knew that a squandered harvest means privation in the months ahead. A family that spends beyond its means this week might face immediate financial consequences, and it can't save the bill for the kids to pay when they grow up.

That behavior is reserved for Washington politicians. It's a cycle of deferral transforming the national debt from a temporary ledger of manageable liabilities into a looming threat to our children's future.

Similarly, most Americans understand how to make trade-offs. Thanksgiving dinner has gotten a lot more expensive. The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey estimates that the cost of a standard turkey dinner is about 25% higher than in 2019. Holiday travel is also a major holiday expense, as nearly 29% of Americans planned to spend more than $500 on it last year.

And with prices soaring, our behavior surrounding the holidays also changed. Last year, 33% of Americans said that high inflation wouldn't affect their Thanksgiving plans, but most looked for ways to cut costs, including reducing the number of dishes prepared or asking guests to contribute food or funds. One-in-four considered skipping Thanksgiving due to the surge in prices. Others drove rather than flying to visit family to make up for the surge in airfares.