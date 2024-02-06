A test for the nation in Virginia governor's race

Americans may not have to wait until 2022 to sense the potential for Republicans to move the nation back in a conservative direction.

The race for governor in Virginia, one of just two major elections taking place this year, could be a barometer of national sentiment.

Republicans have just nominated a dream-team ticket, combining talent and achievement with all the diversity demands of today's political marketplace.

The nominee is investor/business owner Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned for his party's nomination as a "conservative, Christian outsider." Youngkin is a wealthy man who was co-CEO of the highly respected investment firm The Carlyle Group.

On the ticket for lieutenant governor is former Marine Winsome Sears, a conservative Black woman and immigrant from Jamaica.

Running for attorney general is Jason S. Miyares, a member of the state legislature and son of a Cuban immigrant.

This conservative ticket -- pro-Second Amendment gun rights, pro-family, anti-abortion, promoting growth through lower taxes and less regulation -- advertises the truth those on the left wish to muzzle: that the conservative values that built America are not "white values" but universally true American values.

The state of Virginia is an appropriate laboratory for this test because Virginia is a poster child for the maladies of our nation.

Virginia was for years a solid red state. Virginians voted for Republicans in every presidential election from 1952 through 2004, with the exception of 1964. It has picked Democrats in every election since -- 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

What's happening?

The population growth of the state has been in northern Virginia, which is basically a suburb of Washington, D.C. From 2010 to 2019, according to University of Virginia research, northern Virginia accounted for 66.5% of the state's population growth.

Per Washington Post reporting of a 2017 study from Old Dominion University: "Virginia's fortunes are more tied to the federal budget than those of perhaps any other state. Almost 30 percent of Virginia's gross domestic product -- its total output of goods and services -- is directly related to federal spending."