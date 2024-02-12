A review of Gov. Parson's state of the state address

Greetings from Jefferson City! I hope this update finds you and your family doing well and in good health!
Session started this year on Jan. 3, and has been slow to get started. As some of you have read, there have been some interesting "differences of opinion" in the Senate that slowed some work getting accomplished. On the House side, we've had some weather delays, but the House is hard at work and committees are getting bills heard. There have been 1,254 House bills, House Joint Resolutions and House Concurrent Resolutions filed at the time of this update. Legislation can be filed until Friday, March 1. I assume more will be filed.
I would like to focus this report on Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State speech. As he enters his last year as the 57th governor of the State of Missouri, he addressed past accomplishments for the state under his tenure and spoke about his goals for the final year of service as our governor.
Gov. Parson praised his department directors, state employees and staff for all their hard work through some of the toughest situations the state and nation has faced during his tenure. He made a point to thank his family, and you could tell he was emotional while speaking of the love and support he received from his family.
Gov. Parson's highlights from 2024 State of the State Fiscal Policy/Economy are as follows:
This administration has also made historic investments of $1.2 billion in state-of-the-art capital improvement projects changing how Missouri conducts research and trains our workforce of tomorrow while supporting our communities. This includes projects all over the state, including:
Gov. Parson also made great investments in our workforce with:
As the legislative session gets underway, if you are interested in following any particular legislation that may be of importance or concern to you, please visit www.house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx, where you can type in the bill number (ex. HB 2402) or keyword ("right to repair") and access all information relating to any bills that have been filed in either the House or Senate.
As always, it is a privilege to serve you! Please reach out to me at any time with your questions, thoughts or comments on any issues affecting our state, and also if you need any assistance. If you're ever in the vicinity of the Capitol, please stop by my office for a visit.
Barry Hovis is the state representative for District 146 in the Missouri General Assembly.
