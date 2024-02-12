A review of Gov. Parson's state of the state address

Greetings from Jefferson City! I hope this update finds you and your family doing well and in good health!

Session started this year on Jan. 3, and has been slow to get started. As some of you have read, there have been some interesting "differences of opinion" in the Senate that slowed some work getting accomplished. On the House side, we've had some weather delays, but the House is hard at work and committees are getting bills heard. There have been 1,254 House bills, House Joint Resolutions and House Concurrent Resolutions filed at the time of this update. Legislation can be filed until Friday, March 1. I assume more will be filed.

I would like to focus this report on Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State speech. As he enters his last year as the 57th governor of the State of Missouri, he addressed past accomplishments for the state under his tenure and spoke about his goals for the final year of service as our governor.

Gov. Parson praised his department directors, state employees and staff for all their hard work through some of the toughest situations the state and nation has faced during his tenure. He made a point to thank his family, and you could tell he was emotional while speaking of the love and support he received from his family.

Gov. Parson's highlights from 2024 State of the State Fiscal Policy/Economy are as follows:

During Gov. Parson's tenure, Missouri has enacted three separate tax cuts, including the largest one in the State of Missouri's history, reducing Missourians' tax burden by over 20%.

Gov. Parson paid down our state-owed debt by $600 million over six years, equaling 53% less debt since 2018 while maintaining Missouri's AAA credit rating.

Under the governor's administration, Missouri ranks 15th in the nation for job creation. Our state has added 110,000 jobs to our economy all while we saw the lowest unemployment rate in our state's history at 2.1%.

Education/Workforce

This year, the governor recommended $121 million to fully fund the foundation formula and an additional $14 million to help fund school transportation. Since he has been in office, Gov. Parson has continually invested the future of our state by investing into our children's education.

Gov. Parson also is recommending increasing our teacher's salaries to $40,000, up from the previous $38,000 recommended two years ago. With this increase, state support for teachers' salaries will have increased by $15,000 (from $25,000 to $40,000).

Gov. Parson's administration has made investments in Missouri's higher education institutions a priority and continued to do so this year with a 3% core funding increase, which equals a total of a 24% increase for higher education institutions since 2018.

This year, the governor recommended an additional $54.4 million in the MOExcels Program to facilitate the development of employer-driven workforce education and training programs in high-demand occupations at Missouri's higher education institutions.

This administration has also made historic investments of $1.2 billion in state-of-the-art capital improvement projects changing how Missouri conducts research and trains our workforce of tomorrow while supporting our communities. This includes projects all over the state, including: