A presidency in its dotage

Is anyone surprised that Joe Biden is caving?

It’s what he does.

In a disgracefully craven move, President Biden has paused weapons shipments to Israel to try to prevent the Jewish state from launching a full-scale offensive against the remaining Hamas military stronghold in Rafah.

It’s a policy shift sheathed in high-minded concern about the safety of civilians in Gaza, but happens to be a change in direction that is welcome to a political left that has whipped itself into an anti-Israel frenzy in the months since the Oct. 7 attack.

Not too long ago, Biden was averring that Hamas had to be destroyed and that our commitment to Israel was "ironclad." That was before the war — waged in a high-density urban environment against an adversary that hides amongst civilians — created an international backlash and a political revolt among progressives braying "genocide."

You can count on Joe Biden when the chips are up, but certainly not when they are down.

You want to be in a foxhole with Biden only if you are certain that the members of "the squad," the left-wing faction in the House, approve of his being there.

Joe Biden has your back — from a comfortable distance, just in case political circumstances change.

The president is a weather vane for the left. That doesn’t mean that Biden himself is a committed progressive or in the ideological vanguard. He’s not.

A weathervane doesn’t affect how fast the wind is blowing or in what direction; it just shifts in reaction to larger forces.

The left demanded unilateral student debt relief; Biden complied.