A path to depolarization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "We need healing when we use violence."

Kevin Vallier is speaking at the Acton Institute's annual international gathering of nonprofit, faith-based leaders. The Institute is named after the 19th-century Englishman Lord Acton, known best for the quote "Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely." The Institute's also motivated by Acton's admonition: "Liberty is not the power of doing what we like, but the right of being able to do what we ought."

Vallier is talking about the so-called culture wars and politics, in which both sides are prone to extreme hyperbole. The rancor and rhetoric have only increased since the Supreme Court overturned the decision that made abortion a federally guaranteed right.

"I think violence always damages us," Vallier says, "even if we use it justifiably. I think that is not just true for soldiers who bear the wounds of the violence they have been forced to use, I think it's true of politicians." He adds: "What is the use of violence in politics going to do to us, even if we win? Especially if we win. What will we become? Who will we be? Who will be more like Christ in the end?"

As I listen to Vallier talk about violence and the harm it does, I think about the obvious political violence we've seen — the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the unrest over police brutality in several cities. But I also think of the violence of abortion and the suffering it causes — including to our politics.

Vallier is the author of a book called "Trust in a Polarized Age" and an associate professor at Bowling Green State University. And he clearly feels called to the thankless task of reminding people that there is more to life than politics.