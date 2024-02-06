A new hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau

Editor's note: The following remarks were delivered by Lyle Randolph at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new downtown hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. They have been edited for length.

By Lyle Randolph

Today, we meet here to celebrate with our friends and colleagues. Some from across the street, others from across the world, all of us gathered here at this place. Together, we will break ground and mark the start of construction of another important development in downtown Cape Girardeau -- the hotel at Century Casino.

This day, May 26, 2022, will mark not only the construction of a new building, but will signify a change in the landscape of our community for decades to come.

From this day forward, as construction commences, travelers crossing the bridge into our community will pan across the riverfront to see the wonderful River Campus, the historic courthouse, the downtown buildings; and then, a little further upriver, a new structure rising up above the flood wall.

Visitors gazing north from the historic corner of Themis and Main will also soon see this new structure -- peaking slightly over the ridge of north Main, providing a new backdrop for our picturesque downtown clock.

And for those residents who see this neighborhood as home, it is the return of another mighty structure that once stood at this place.

You see, it was about 106 years ago that the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club, the predecessor of today's Chamber of Commerce, first developed this property. The club raised $60,000 to build a five-story factory building on this site. The club in turn gave the ground and building to a St. Louis company, in exchange for the company's commitment to utilize the building as a shoe factory.

The factory building that once stood here was constructed by Penzel Construction, the same construction company that will act as general contractor on our new hotel, well over a century later.

The shoe factory operated on this location for nearly 80 years. The building, which at one time bore a large sign advertising "Star Brand Shoes," was the core of this neighborhood. So much so, that the neighborhood derived its name from the red painted star in the sign on the factory. The neighborhood was, and still is, known as Red Star.

But times change and by the 1980s, the factory closed, and the property fell into disrepair. Once again, the Chamber of Commerce, along with the city and other forward thinking-citizens, stepped in with a plan to redevelop this property. I won't tell that full story, but if you have a chance to sit down with former Mayor Rediger, or David Knight, or Jim Riley, you can hear how it came to pass that 11 years ago, on March 31, 2011, shovels broke ground in this very place for the construction of the casino.

As I look out today, I see several faces that were present for that event. I am very happy to see you here again today, helping us celebrate this next important step.