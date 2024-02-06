A new decade brings opportunity, challenges for Cape

As we begin 2020, there is the lingering question whether the new decade is actually now or in 2021. I think it's a matter of semantics, and personally I think of the 2010's as the past 10 years -- so we are now in a new decade. Either way, this next 10 years will be a time of great change, maybe even more than the last decade.

There are many changes on the horizon for our city, and it is exciting to be part of the city council which will have a small part in this transitional process.

Our two most recent sales tax renewals, Parks & Stormwater and Capital Improvements, were extended for 15 years. This means a decade of continued upgrades and improvements to our city's infrastructure.

Cape Girardeau is poised for the future, and you, the citizens, need to be commended for your continued support! I can only hope each of you will be patient as projects begin, because there are bound to be disruptions with construction and renovation.