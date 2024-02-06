A new decade brings opportunity, challenges for Cape

As we begin 2020, there is the lingering question whether the new decade is actually now or in 2021. I think it's a matter of semantics, and personally I think of the 2010's as the past 10 years -- so we are now in a new decade. Either way, this next 10 years will be a time of great change, maybe even more than the last decade.
There are many changes on the horizon for our city, and it is exciting to be part of the city council which will have a small part in this transitional process.
Our two most recent sales tax renewals, Parks & Stormwater and Capital Improvements, were extended for 15 years. This means a decade of continued upgrades and improvements to our city's infrastructure.
Cape Girardeau is poised for the future, and you, the citizens, need to be commended for your continued support! I can only hope each of you will be patient as projects begin, because there are bound to be disruptions with construction and renovation.
There are still, however, many challenges we face in the next 10 years. As the city council and staff work on our comprehensive plan for the next few years, we will continue to seek public input to help solve the problems we face. The first and foremost is the continued decline in sales tax revenue which drives our General Fund. Hopefully the state legislature will solve this statewide with an "Internet tax" for items purchased online in Missouri. It's also a major goal of Gov. Mike Parson's.
Council and staff are diligently working to streamline our budget, making cuts for savings, streamlining our services, and looking at every option for additional sources of income. Other issues facing us include the aquatic center, plans for city hall and the airport, working with MoDOT on issues at Exit 93, streamlining development services, working on other legislative issues with the state, working with PORCH as it becomes affiliated with the National Purposebuilt Initiative, and continued efforts to reduce chronic nuisance issues and violent crime.
So you can easily see that your City Council will be busy. Based on our comprehensive plan goals, we will then initiate projects and plans to address these issues. We cannot do all of this alone, so we will continue to build partnerships and development agreements for the future. In the immediate future, the city council will formulate the specific list of projects for the Transportation Trust Fund-6 sales tax renewal on the ballot in April based on input from the TTF-6 committee and the community. Our annual city council retreat this spring will be a busy one. Stay tuned.
Bob Fox is the mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau.
