A message to Delta from a Delta Diamond Flyer

The controversy surrounding the new voting law in the state of Georgia raises important issues regarding the governance of our country and the role of corporations.

Corporations are big and have a lot of economic clout, so there is justified concern about them abusing this economic power.

It's why there are such strict lobbying laws in Washington. We want to make sure that corporations don't step over the line of representing their legitimate interests in legitimate ways.

Corporations such as Atlanta-based Delta are now falling over themselves to see who can be the most zealously out front and condemn Georgia's new voting law.

After President Biden, who called the new Georgia law "Jim Crow on steroids," suggested that Major League Baseball pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wasted little time to announce plans to do just that.

But isn't the key issue about the "democracy" of the voting law? And wasn't Georgia's law passed by a democratically elected state legislature and signed into law by a democratically elected governor? Who are these multinational businesses to condemn what Georgians passed into law by their own state democracy? Who is Major League Baseball to use its economic clout to punish Georgians for a voting law that was passed legitimately and legally through the machinery of their own democracy?

According to Statista, 32% of Major League Baseball fans are Republicans, 38% are Democrats, and 30% are independents. Manfred reportedly earns $11 million in compensation to serve this diverse group of fans what they want -- great baseball. One widely quoted business owner now claims Atlanta will lose $100 million in tourist revenue as a result of pulling the game. Who is hurt here, and why?

When CEOs speak out in the name of their company, they are not speaking as private citizens but as an employee of their company. They are paid to serve customers and produce value for owners -- shareholders.