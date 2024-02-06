A look at sales, property taxes in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape’s fiscal year begins every July, and our administration is very busy preparing the FY25 budget for city council approval. This process will be before the public numerous times in June, which is important as our city budget lays out the city’s priorities. It is vital that city residents can see clearly how revenue is generated, and how it is used.

All of the city’s annual budgets and audits are posted on the city’s website. The city is required to maintain a balanced budget and clean audit every year. It’s important to note that the purpose of the annual audit is to verify that the money coming into the city is funding the thing it is supposed to fund. The audits do not make judgments on how city revenue should be spent — those directives and decisions come from voters through tax initiatives, and from the city council through appropriations and budgets.

I’d like to highlight how the city’s largest operational revenue sources were created, and how they are used, as a way to help citizens understand how the annual budget is crafted. Also, the focus here is how these revenues impact the General Fund, which is the fund through which the most basic municipal functions occur, such as funding for the police and fire departments, parks maintenance, administration, development services, street repair, etc. The largest expense to the General Fund (approximately 69%) is employee salaries and benefits.

__General Fund taxes__

Sales tax

The city sales tax contributes to roughly 36% of the city’s General Fund. From this, it is clear our sales tax revenue is a vital component by which the city is able to conduct the services our residents expect to see.

Cape’s total sales tax is $8.475 in every $100 spent, or 8.475%. It is comprised of numerous components — state sales tax(4.225%), county sales tax (1.5%) and city sales tax (2.75%):

County/State Sales Tax — The Cape County Sales Tax (1.5%) and the State of Missouri Sales Tax (4.225%) totals 5.725% of the sales tax that is collected, and is remitted directly to the county and state.

The City of Cape does not receive any portion of these sales taxes.

City Sales Tax — The City of Cape’s sales tax rate is 2.75% and is comprised of the following:

General Sales Tax — 1%

Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) — 0.5%

All TTF6 revenue goes into a fund solely used to complete designated street projects outlined in the plan approved by voters in 2020. Voter approval will soon be needed to further extend this portion of the sales tax for TTF7, and information about that plan will be out to the public in December 2024, with voter consideration coming in April 2025. Please go to cityofcape.org/ttf6 for specifics.

Capital Improvements (Wastewater and Sewer Improvements) — 0.25%

This portion of the Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) was extended by voters in 2011 to replace the Wastewater Treatment Facility, and will sunset in 2037. Specifics for both this and the following CIST are at cityofcape.org/cist .

Capital Improvements (Water/City Hall/Airport/Street Improvement) — 0.25%

This portion of the CIST was approved by voters in 2019, to extend this tax to 2034. The projects funded include capital improvements for water system projects including replacement of old pipes in the water system, renovating the Common Pleas Courthouse for use as City Hall, terminal and facilities upgrades at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and additional street repairs.

Fire Safety Sales Tax/Public Safety Trust Fund — 0.25%

This initiative was extended by voter approval in 2014. One-half of this tax is permanent and used for operating expenses in the Cape Fire Department. The other half (⅛ of 1%) sunsets in 2035, and is used for fire department facilities and public safety (both police and fire) apparatus and vehicles. You can find more details at cityofcape.org/taxes .

Parks and Stormwater Tax (PRS2) — 0.5%

This portion of the sales tax was extended by voters in 2018, and while ⅛ cent for operations has no sunset, the remaining ⅜ cent portion will sunset in 2033. It designates funding for many different park projects and improvements, as well as stormwater watershed and drainage projects, which can be found in detail at cityofcape.org/prs2 .