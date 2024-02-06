A hot, hot future -- I mean really, really hot

If you find yourself in a situation where conversation comes to an awkward standstill, what do you do?

More than likely you will, at some point, talk about the weather.

"The weather" is a universal icebreaker. I can't say for sure, but I bet it's the same just about everywhere, even if you're in another part of the world.

Here's something you can use in such a situation:

Since 1880, when accurate and thorough weather record keeping began, the world's average temperature has increased 1.4 degrees.

See? There is something to all those comments you've heard that sound like this: "Dang, it sure is hot these days."

Look at the string of 80-plus temperatures we're having during the first week of October.

I can remember, in my lifetime, when the summer heat wave broke in mid-September, just in time for my birthday. By October we used to welcome Indian summer, a few days of moderate temperatures following the first killing frost of the season.

Ah, the good old days.

I have long held that, despite the official 1.4-degree increase in the average worldwide temperature, the highs and lows of any given year tend to average out in the end. Thus, hot summers mean you can look forward to extra-cold winters, and vice versa.

But that doesn't seem to be the case any more.

Remember when there was a time before "snow days" in a school district's calendar?