A crisis is a terrible thing to manufacture

On Jan. 20, the United States confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. The nation's political and media elite obsessed over Mitch McConnell's just-announced resolution governing the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

On Jan. 23, China locked down the city of Wuhan. Cable news in America lit up with praise for the epic, nay historic, performance by House impeachment manager Adam Schiff in the trial's opening arguments.

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a world health emergency. The U.S. Senate prepared to vote on impeachment witnesses.

On Feb. 5, the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined thousands of passengers after a major outbreak on board. Mitt Romney announced that he'd vote to convict Trump on one of the two counts against him, and the Senate voted to acquit on both.

If the Senate had approved additional impeachment witnesses, the trial would have at least stretched further into February, overlapping even more with the epidemic.

Trump closed off travel from China while the trial was still ongoing, the day after senators asked their final questions of the impeachment managers and the White House defense team. Only two and a half weeks after the trial, the White House requested $1.25 billion in emergency coronavirus funding from Congress.

If the trial hadn't ended expeditiously, the Senate easily could have been still seeking the testimony of, say, former White House counsel Don McGahn about the details of the non-firing of special counsel Robert Mueller -- at the same time everyone expected the administration to be shifting into wartime footing against the virus.

In that circumstance, the impeachment trial obviously would have been immediately shelved, because a discretionary national crisis can't compete with a real, unavoidable one. Political melodrama must give way to a potential public-health catastrophe. Purportedly historic events that were going to be forgotten within weeks can't compare to days that genuinely might define our era.