A calm for Christmas

With a thundering voice, Bill Holt, a Dominican priest in Manhattan, preaches frequently about the "thunder of silence." Father Holt isn't just any Catholic priest -- he's one who went viral during COVID. A video of him was posted, unbeknownst to him, of him smoking on the St. Vincent Ferrer priory steps. There he was, being himself, quite relatable, and yet with something clearly more. Something deeper; magnetic. People responded.

Father Holt doesn't need to be preaching to radiate his love of God.

I have a two-minute radio spot that airs weekdays on the Catholic Channel on Sirius XM, Channel 129. When I'm not talking about the news or the saint of the day, I often share conversations I have with Uber drivers: a man from Nigeria who is grateful for the opportunities in the United States -- still; an adoptive mother of a daughter from China whose life has changed for the better because of that gift of life; a man who used to live down the block from Mother Teresa in Calcutta, before she was a household name, and who went to Sunday Mass at her convent. It is amazing the people we can encounter and the things we can learn in the midst of our daily to and fro.

The holiday season, as it has become known, should be about love. Walking past a Macy's "Give Love" display in Chicago the other day, I hoped everyone knows you can't actually buy love at a Macy's. (Didn't the Beatles teach us this?) Perhaps this year, we should not worry so much about the gifts or making everything perfect -- being present to others goes a long way. As silly as it is, that's part of the power of the video of Father Holt hanging out on Lexington Ave.