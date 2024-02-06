A bomb thrower targets his own

(Editor's note: The House voted 216-210 Tuesday afternoon to vacate the speakership. It was unclear Tuesday evening how the House would proceed.)

The Matt Gaetz moment is upon us, and unless you enjoy politics as absurdist theater, you might want to skip it.

The bomb-throwing Republican congressman from Florida, who has hitherto distinguished himself with sundry attention-getting antics, is making his biggest play yet by trying to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speakership by offering a so-called motion to vacate.

McCarthy's alleged offense is relying on Democratic votes to pass a last-minute spending measure over the weekend to avert a government shutdown that would have been blamed on Republicans.

Would it have been better if McCarthy hadn't had to do this, or hadn't done it without first putting on the table a Republican version of a stopgap bill? Sure. But Gaetz and some of his GOP confederates refused to get behind any remotely plausible Republican alternative.

So, Gaetz is the arsonist and the fireman, forcing McCarthy into the expedient for which he maintains McCarthy should be fired.

Joseph Heller would understand.

Since Gaetz's motion to vacate requires a majority to succeed and presumably has the support of only a small fraction of Republicans, Gaetz himself has to look to Democrats to help him take the speaker's gavel from McCarthy. Who's the apostate now?

Giving Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ultimate say over the composition of the Republican leadership of the House is a funny way to show ideological or partisan purity. Indeed, Gaetz reportedly made his initial outreach on behalf of his motion to the Congressional Progressive Cause -- because, of course, the most left-wing members of the House are very discerning judges of the quality of Republican speakers.