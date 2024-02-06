A black plan for Mike Pence

Mike Pence is trailing former President Donald Trump by some 50 points in national polling.

It's no great revelation that the former vice president needs some major breakthroughs to be considered a serious and viable candidate for 2024.

But all is possible, and here is one approach. I call it the Pence Black Plan.

Each presidential cycle, we see Republican presidential candidates making efforts to reach out to Black voters.

Arguably, Republicans are seeing some gains. In 2020, Trump picked up 12% of the Black vote, compared to 9% in 2016.

The number worth focusing on is 67%. That is the percentage of all voters in 2020 who were white.

If we look back to November 1980, when President Ronald Reagan was elected, 88% of voters were white.

A defining reality of today's American elections is that the American electorate is becoming less and less white and non-white voters overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

In 2020, of the 67% of voters that were white, 58% voted for Trump and 41% for Joe Biden. Biden won all other racial/ethnic categories.

As the percentage of the electorate that is white continues to decline, as it will, unless there is some change in the inclination of non-white voters to vote Republican, it will be increasingly difficult each election to elect a Republican.

This is where Mike Pence can impact prevailing reality.

Mike Pence's strong point is his clear definition not just as a conservative, but as a conservative Evangelical Christian.

He is pro-biblical values -- meaning pro-life and pro-family. And as a conservative, he supports limited government.

The data shows that the higher probability that voters attend church frequently, the higher probability that those voters will vote Republican.

With one glaring exception: Black voters.