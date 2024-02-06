A 2023 Jackson priorities progress update

As we reach the halfway point of 2023, it is important to review the City of Jackson's progress toward annual goals. These goals were initially compiled by the Board of Aldermen last fall and have since been refined, included and approved in the 2023 budget.

Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our community of more than 15,000 people for continued growth in population and commercial business over the next 20 years. The city then sets specific priorities each year. These are major goals that typically require project timelines and constant observation.

Priority one this year is to complete the updated Jackson Comprehensive Plan. The new plan will help guide the city in planning for future development including expansion through annexation, zoning and new facilities.

This comprehensive plan will be an important guide in the path forward for Jackson. The plan's update of vision and goals was presented to the Board of Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission in June. Finalization of the draft plan with objectives and actions is being developed for the end of the year.

The next priority is roads and bridges for improved traffic flow and pedestrian access. The key priority was the completion of West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project. This project also included the construction of sidewalks from the new bridge to North Russell Avenue. The bridge and walkways are now open.

The reconstruction of North High Street from Main Street to Independence Street and the replacement of the bridge over Hubble Creek has been awarded by MoDOT to Penzel Construction Company. This 18-month project begins in August.

A sidewalk will also be constructed along East Main Street between Belleview Street and the Shawnee Boulevard roundabout. This project will be paid for through a combination of ARPA funds and a grant from MoDOT. The project is currently in the engineering phase. The city is updating the design for the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project including LED lighting fixtures. Engineering should be complete this year and a permit application sent to MoDOT thereafter.