A 2023 Jackson priorities progress update

As we reach the halfway point of 2023, it is important to review the City of Jackson's progress toward annual goals. These goals were initially compiled by the Board of Aldermen last fall and have since been refined, included and approved in the 2023 budget.
Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our community of more than 15,000 people for continued growth in population and commercial business over the next 20 years. The city then sets specific priorities each year. These are major goals that typically require project timelines and constant observation.
Priority one this year is to complete the updated Jackson Comprehensive Plan. The new plan will help guide the city in planning for future development including expansion through annexation, zoning and new facilities.
This comprehensive plan will be an important guide in the path forward for Jackson. The plan's update of vision and goals was presented to the Board of Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission in June. Finalization of the draft plan with objectives and actions is being developed for the end of the year.
The next priority is roads and bridges for improved traffic flow and pedestrian access. The key priority was the completion of West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project. This project also included the construction of sidewalks from the new bridge to North Russell Avenue. The bridge and walkways are now open.
The reconstruction of North High Street from Main Street to Independence Street and the replacement of the bridge over Hubble Creek has been awarded by MoDOT to Penzel Construction Company. This 18-month project begins in August.
A sidewalk will also be constructed along East Main Street between Belleview Street and the Shawnee Boulevard roundabout. This project will be paid for through a combination of ARPA funds and a grant from MoDOT. The project is currently in the engineering phase. The city is updating the design for the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project including LED lighting fixtures. Engineering should be complete this year and a permit application sent to MoDOT thereafter.
Substantial work is progressing on a new electric substation on South Old Orchard Road to serve the properties near Exits 99 and 102. The substation will soon provide reliable city electric service that allows for commercial expansion along Interstate 55 to move forward.
The park system is completing several projects funded by American Rescue Plan Act Funds. Progress includes replacing the old restroom on North Union Avenue, which will be completed by the end of the year, heating system upgrades in other restrooms, expansion of the Soccer Park (including drainage improvements), the planning for the construction of a new pavilion at the Civic Center, resurfacing of basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts and new court fencing. Finally, it is anticipated the city will begin engineering for upgrades to the municipal swimming pool.
The planning for remodeling of the fire station will be completed and bid out this year, which will enable fire department to expand into the remainder of the building previously occupied by the police department.
The Jackson Police Department Canine Unit formally retired Beny, the police canine officer since 2015. A new dog, Riggs, has been purchased with a Missouri Department of Public Safety grant.
ARPA funds have been allocated to the Chamber of Commerce tourism program and improvements for Uptown Jackson, including signage, fountain rehabilitation and free Wi-Fi.
Jackson continues its support of city and regional economic development and retail expansion. Major efforts are being made through the newly renamed and expanded regional economic development organization, Semo REDI, focusing on expanding high paying job opportunities and technical training. A new retail director was hired in January and the ALDI grocery store is under construction.
Finally, the city of Jackson launched a new and improved website this month.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.