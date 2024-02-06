$75 Billion in Band-Aids won't cure ailing airlines

Regal Cinemas announced recently that it will temporarily close all 536 of its U.S. locations as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and continues to keep customers away. This move will affect approximately 40,000 employees across the country. And yet, nobody in Congress is talking about a bailout for Regal.

Now compare that with the airline industry.

The airlines received a $50 billion bailout in April of this year, with $25 billion in subsidized loans and $25 billion meant to keep most of airline workers employed until the end of September. As predicted, since consumers weren't ready to fly yet, this taxpayer-funded Band-Aid only postponed the inevitable. American Airlines and United Airlines just furloughed 32,000 employees. Yet, in this case, most legislators -- from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a large number of Senate Republicans to President Donald Trump -- want to bail out the industry.

We're told that a new injection of taxpayers' money is about saving airline jobs. But it's hard to believe that this is really what it's all about. As mentioned above, nobody is talking about bailing out Regal to save its workers. Moreover, as my colleague Gary Leff and I show in new research published by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, the math doesn't add up to support the arguments that a second airline bailout is about the workers. If the bailout were truly to support upward of 35,000 airline employees for six months, assuming roughly $50,000 per worker paid out over that period (i.e., $100,000 annually), the bailout would only be around $1.7 billion, not the $25 billion package that Congress is talking about. What's more, if the bailout is indeed another $25 billion for 35,000 jobs, that would cost taxpayers $715,000 per job saved -- for only six months.

Bolstering the claim that this isn't about protecting jobs, much of the payroll support would give money to airlines that aren't furloughing workers to begin with. These points should put an end to the argument that the bailout is to prevent furloughs. But it doesn't. Airline representatives have argued that the bailout would not only be beneficial to freshly furloughed workers but also protect against the termination of workers currently on leave. Don't buy it.