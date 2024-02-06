2023 Annual State of the City -- Part 2, Infrastructure

Just as public safety is a source of interest and concern for Cape Girardeau, so is its infrastructure. Issues such as potholes, street flooding, safe drinking water and reliable sewer systems impact our quality of life and economic viability. I'll give an overview of some current projects and point to some references for much more detail.

In local street projects and infrastructure work, various departments and funding sources maintain, renovate and build our city streets. Our Public Works department is responsible for overall infrastructure maintenance, including water (through the city's contract with Alliance Water), stormwater, sewer and wastewater, some of the street repair, trash and recycling services and the city fleet. Public Works manages the Accelerated Street Repair Projects in the 2019 voter-approved Capital Improvement Sales Tax, which adds $7.5 million in maintenance to city streets.

To date this calendar year, Public Works crews have:

filled more than 1500 potholes;

swept 5,104 miles of streets;

spent 1,024 staff-hours on mowing;

put in 434 additional hours and overtime, working winter weather events, placing emergency signage and clearing trees and limbs from roads;

loaded and hauled off 109 tons of debris.

Other large Public Works projects this year include:

The Cured-In-Place Pipe project is for approximately $2.6 million, funded via federal funds (American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA). It includes lining sanitary sewer pipes, sewer main and connection repairs and replacement and manhole repair and replacement.

The Waste Water Treatment Plant Influent Pump Station Mechanical Bar Screen project is in the design phase. This project is estimated at $3.5 million and will improve incoming flow operations at the plant.

Currently under construction are the Sherwood/Westwood intersection and Brookwood/Masters intersection box culverts. These improvements are funded via the 2018 voter-approved Parks, Recreation and Stormwater 2 sales tax (PRS2) and will assist with stormwater flows in these areas.

Also in the design phase are five street crossing upgrades, funded via ARPA funds and PRS2. You can find more information on the PRS2 tax initiative at " cityofcape.org/prs2 ".

You can go to cityofcape.org/infrastructure for much more detail on the ongoing and future work to be done. All this work directly impacts the quality of life and safety to both residents and property while also contributing to the economic viability of our businesses and industry here.

The City currently faces two significant problems in dealing with these projects and ongoing maintenance. First, as is true globally, materials costs have increased dramatically. For example: in 2018, the cost of a ton of asphalt was $63.25, but rose to $112.64 in 2022, an increase of 78%. Additionally, the cost of a square foot of concrete in 2018 was $4.87, and in 2022 that cost rose to $6.60, a 36% increase. Due to these inflated construction costs, the ongoing maintenance projects will include fewer streets per year to stay on budget.

The second problem is a shortage of personnel. The Streets Crew is budgeted for 16 worker positions. However, we've been short six personnel since October 2022. The issue of hiring qualified workers to get the road work done efficiently is an urgent priority. The City is looking into mitigating this issue with focused recruitment and salary enhancements and the viability of subcontracting work.

On a positive note, the City has secured several large grants to help with projects: