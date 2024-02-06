2021 priorities

As we begin 2021, it is important that we set priority goals for the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially compiled by the Board of Aldermen last fall and have since been refined and included in the 2021 budget.
Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our community of more than 15,000 people for the continued growth of both population and commercial business over the next 20 years. The city then sets specific priority goals each year. These are major goals that typically require project timelines and constant observation.
The City of Jackson also has "overarching" responsibilities that are ongoing and understood to always be priorities. These daily priorities are providing active public safety and maintaining the electric, water, wastewater, sanitation and transportation infrastructure.
The first 2021 priority is the replacement of the low-water crossing at Hubble Ford in the City Park between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street. This year will also see the completion of an engineering design for the replacement of the low-water crossing on West Mary Street for construction in 2022.
Next is to continue our retail development initiative in cooperation with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition to promoting the growth of all Jackson retail businesses, a special project will be to develop a strategic business plan for interstate exits 99 and 102. This includes a review of the changes to occur with the completion of Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project in 2021.
Closely connected to this priority will be an engineering design for a new electric substation on South Old Orchard Road to serve the properties near exits 99 and 102. The substation will enable new expansion in the area of the interchange to move forward without concern of being able to provide reliable electrical service.
Next, a priority will be to finalize a multiyear wastewater system facility plan including a list of projects, costs, rate changes and bonding options. The timing of a future bond issue will then be evaluated and determined.
The city's park system has two key priorities -- the construction of an additional ball field at Brookside Park and to create a project scope and begin construction of a dog park. The first step for the dog park will be to appoint a planning committee comprised of members of the Board of Aldermen, Park Board and a few Jackson citizens. The committee will be charged with recommending the location and defining attributes for the new park. Finally, the Municipal Band plans to renovate the band shell and to construct a new bathroom next to the band shell. This will be a great addition to this area of the park.
A long-term priority will be to develop an annexation strategy for the City of Jackson. A study will be commissioned to develop strategic options that will review the historic growth of the city and to evaluate possible options for geographic expansion. The ability and costs to expand infrastructure to support new areas will be important decision criteria.
Finally, the City of Jackson will continue its support of regional economic development through the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET organization and other initiatives to support job growth within the region.
Dwain Hahs is mayor of Jackson.