2021 priorities

As we begin 2021, it is important that we set priority goals for the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially compiled by the Board of Aldermen last fall and have since been refined and included in the 2021 budget.

Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our community of more than 15,000 people for the continued growth of both population and commercial business over the next 20 years. The city then sets specific priority goals each year. These are major goals that typically require project timelines and constant observation.

The City of Jackson also has "overarching" responsibilities that are ongoing and understood to always be priorities. These daily priorities are providing active public safety and maintaining the electric, water, wastewater, sanitation and transportation infrastructure.

The first 2021 priority is the replacement of the low-water crossing at Hubble Ford in the City Park between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street. This year will also see the completion of an engineering design for the replacement of the low-water crossing on West Mary Street for construction in 2022.

Next is to continue our retail development initiative in cooperation with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition to promoting the growth of all Jackson retail businesses, a special project will be to develop a strategic business plan for interstate exits 99 and 102. This includes a review of the changes to occur with the completion of Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project in 2021.