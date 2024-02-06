2020 vision board

A new year has snuck up on us. “Snuck up”? you ask. Not possible: it comes every year. Same time. True, but man, 2019 flew by, didn’t it? The older I get, the faster time flies, and in the metaphoric blink of an eye, we stare into the face of 2020. What do we see?

It wasn’t that long ago, it seems, when we were talking about “the year 2000.” It was so mysterious and foreboding. “The world is going to end.” “Y2K.” “All of our technology is going to fail.” I remember when the calendar crossed over — and nothing had changed, except, well, it was “the year 2000,” which was kind of cool to say.

Now, here comes 2020. It marches in with all kinds of slogans about “2020 vision.” I’m right there, expressing positive phrases about the potential it brings, encouraging us to set our sights on what could be. And what exactly can be? Nothing — and everything.

Every year, people get excited about the new year. When landmark years hit — the 2000s and 2020s, it creates even more of an excitement. But nothing truly changes if we don’t change. The calendar flip can’t flip our lives from shipwreck to success. It can’t even take us from good to great if we don’t do something different. The saying goes, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always got.” It’s not rocket science. Yet how many of us do the same thing and expect different results simply because we stayed up all night, watched a ball drop, sang “Auld Lang Syne,” and ate a pot of black-eyed peas several hours later? It’s the definition of insanity: “doing the same thing and expecting a different result.” Nothing changes for us just because the day, year or millennium has.

However, everything can also change. I do believe there is a shift that takes place as we enter new seasons of life. Something in the atmosphere changes, but it’s not automatic for us. It’s there for those who see it and are willing to embrace it. This is where vision comes in. And this is the perfect time to embrace vision. I mean, “2020 vision,” right? What we could do with that!

How do we step into 2020 with a vision that will actually yield the kind of results we desire? Intentionality. When I have not succeeded, it was often because I wasn’t intentional or didn’t remain intentional. There’s no pedestal I stand upon — having done it all right. I have plenty of drop-the-ball moments, and though I’m a native New Yorker, I’m not talking about the New Year’s Eve ball-dropping. I’m talking about failure-to see-it-through ball drops. But I have also had many successes. When I succeed, it’s usually because I was intentional. No secret formula.