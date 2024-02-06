2019 accomplishments

The year 2019 is quickly coming to a close. As I have done in past years, I would like to review the accomplishments of the City of Jackson for this past year. I am pleased that most of the priorities for 2019 were accomplished as I review my article for "2019 Priorities" from last January.
It is important for the city to set goals on an annual basis and more importantly to review its performance against its goals at the end of each year. The Board of Aldermen held an off-site retreat in October where we reviewed the accomplishments of 2019 and set the priorities for 2020.
The first area of accomplishment was the fulfilling of the initial goals resulting from the passage of the Public Safety Sales Tax in 2018. The revenue from this sales tax began at the end of 2018 and became fully implemented in 2019. These funds enabled the Police and Fire Departments to increase their staffs. Five police officers were added, including a school resource officer. In addition, a full-time fire trainer was added to the Fire Department.
The construction of the new police station that began in 2019 is progressing on schedule. The cost of the construction will be paid for by using financial reserves rather than the new sales taxes. The ongoing operating costs will be provided by the sales tax revenue.
The city also completed its fourth year of improvements to the water system. This is a continuation of the seven-year, $11 million project to upgrade the water distribution system in Jackson. Old water lines continue to be replaced and this is greatly improving the performance and reliability of the distribution system.
Traffic flow improved with the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of East Main Street and Oak Hill Road. MoDOT improved Highway 61 with a new asphalt overlay, striping, and the adding of a longer right-turn lane at Independence Street. The Public Works Department finalized the plans, bid, awarded, and began construction of the second roundabout in Jackson, which will be located at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard. It will be completed in 2020.
Retail business was highlighted by the expansion of existing businesses in Jackson and the recruiting of new businesses. The expansion came as a result of the partnership between the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Jackson. This initiative is led by the Director of Retail Development, Jen Berti. The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and Uptown Merchants have also aided in the addition of new businesses to uptown Jackson.
You can see new businesses everywhere in Jackson, including a new building for Dexter Barbeque and Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, who moved into their previous location on East Jackson Boulevard. Rally's is under construction at the South Hope Street and West Jackson Boulevard intersection and Jackson Deli has reopened on West Main Street. Jimmy Johns and Minuteman Press both opened locations on East Jackson Boulevard. The Str8 Edge Barber Shop opened on West Main Street, as well. Local health care options expanded with the opening of the new Southeast Healthcare Medical office located on East Main Street.
I am not able to mention all of the new businesses, but you see our trend is very positive. These new and expanded businesses will increase our local sales tax revenue. Also, the opening of these business offers more local products and services to our Jackson residents. These local offerings will save travel time and improve the overall quality of life in Jackson.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
