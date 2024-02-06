2019 accomplishments

The year 2019 is quickly coming to a close. As I have done in past years, I would like to review the accomplishments of the City of Jackson for this past year. I am pleased that most of the priorities for 2019 were accomplished as I review my article for "2019 Priorities" from last January.

It is important for the city to set goals on an annual basis and more importantly to review its performance against its goals at the end of each year. The Board of Aldermen held an off-site retreat in October where we reviewed the accomplishments of 2019 and set the priorities for 2020.

The first area of accomplishment was the fulfilling of the initial goals resulting from the passage of the Public Safety Sales Tax in 2018. The revenue from this sales tax began at the end of 2018 and became fully implemented in 2019. These funds enabled the Police and Fire Departments to increase their staffs. Five police officers were added, including a school resource officer. In addition, a full-time fire trainer was added to the Fire Department.

The construction of the new police station that began in 2019 is progressing on schedule. The cost of the construction will be paid for by using financial reserves rather than the new sales taxes. The ongoing operating costs will be provided by the sales tax revenue.

The city also completed its fourth year of improvements to the water system. This is a continuation of the seven-year, $11 million project to upgrade the water distribution system in Jackson. Old water lines continue to be replaced and this is greatly improving the performance and reliability of the distribution system.