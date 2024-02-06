15,000 in Jackson is a milestone for the city

The U. S. Census Bureau updates city populations between the official federal censuses which are conducted every 10 years. The U. S. Census Bureau now lists the city of Jackson' population at 15,036. This is a 9.3 percent growth since the 2010 Census.

We have been reviewing our population growth information as we prepare the educational material for the April vote on the Public Safety Sales Tax. The requirements for police and fire departments certainly increases as our city's population grows.

I believe growth is a good thing. A growing community is a vibrant community. A growing community is one that offers opportunities for good paying jobs and careers. A growing community is one that is able to support present and new businesses.

But a growing community has the challenge to assure the communities' infrastructure can keep up with the growth. Utilities, streets, sanitation, as well as the public safety departments must improve and assure service to the growing population. This is why the city of Jackson has a major emphasis on continuing to improve our infrastructure. Growth also increases the importance of other services to the residents such as the park system and youth sports programs.

It is interesting for me to review the growth of the city of Jackson and compare the changes to milestones that are important in my life.

In 1938, when my mom and dad got married and moved to Jackson to start their married life that was to last 76 years, the population was about 3,000. Dad begin teaching school on Bainbridge Road and mom worked at the Jackson Hosiery Mill.

By 1952, when I came along the post war population was 4,000. Dad and mom were the owners of Hahs Shell Service Station and they, along with my sister and me lived at 316 North High Street.