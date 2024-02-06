15,000 in Jackson is a milestone for the city

The U. S. Census Bureau updates city populations between the official federal censuses which are conducted every 10 years. The U. S. Census Bureau now lists the city of Jackson' population at 15,036. This is a 9.3 percent growth since the 2010 Census.
We have been reviewing our population growth information as we prepare the educational material for the April vote on the Public Safety Sales Tax. The requirements for police and fire departments certainly increases as our city's population grows.
I believe growth is a good thing. A growing community is a vibrant community. A growing community is one that offers opportunities for good paying jobs and careers. A growing community is one that is able to support present and new businesses.
But a growing community has the challenge to assure the communities' infrastructure can keep up with the growth. Utilities, streets, sanitation, as well as the public safety departments must improve and assure service to the growing population. This is why the city of Jackson has a major emphasis on continuing to improve our infrastructure. Growth also increases the importance of other services to the residents such as the park system and youth sports programs.
It is interesting for me to review the growth of the city of Jackson and compare the changes to milestones that are important in my life.
In 1938, when my mom and dad got married and moved to Jackson to start their married life that was to last 76 years, the population was about 3,000. Dad begin teaching school on Bainbridge Road and mom worked at the Jackson Hosiery Mill.
By 1952, when I came along the post war population was 4,000. Dad and mom were the owners of Hahs Shell Service Station and they, along with my sister and me lived at 316 North High Street.
Dad served on the Jackson Board of Aldermen in 1960 when the city had grown to 4,875 residents. The major initiative for the City of Jackson was to increase the amount of paved streets in the city. Dad was the Chairman of the Street Committee who prioritized paving. This same year the City Hall was built at 225 South High Street enabling the Board of Aldermen to move out of the space in the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
By 1970, when I graduated from Jackson High School the population was 5696 which was an increase of approximately 1,000 since 1960. After this time the population increases accelerated to more than 2000 new residents every 10 years. This rate of increase continues today. The present City Hall was purchased and moved into in 1995 when the population was 10.060. In 2008, when Susan and I moved back to Jackson after my retirement, the population had reached approximately 13,500.
In addition to population increases, the geographical boundaries of the city of Jackson have grown over the years. On the city of Jackson website, www.jacksonmo.org, a historical map of Jackson shows the change of the city boundaries from the original 123 square acres in the early 1800's. By the late 1800's the size had grown to 389 square acres. In 1963, the square acreage passed 2000 square acres. The city footprint greatly expanded in the 70's 80's and 90's. The geographic size has now surpassed 7,000 square acres.
The added geography has meant a major expansion of utilities; electric and water lines, sewer pipes, and streets. Our city park acreage has now grown to 223 acres.
Finally, this also has meant the increased requirement to offer police patrols, fire and first responder's service by the public safety departments.
The population and geographic map of the city continues to change. The city of Jackson's elected officials and employee's commitment is to continue to assure an improving infrastructure to the city of beautiful homes, parks, schools and churches.
Dwain Hahs serves as mayor of the city of Jackson. He can be reached at mayorhahs@jacksonmo.org.
