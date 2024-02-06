All sections
olympicsJuly 25, 2024

US viewers' Olympics interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles

PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics,

AP News, Associated Press
Simone Biles of the United States prepares to practice during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Simone Biles of the United States prepares to practice during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The mascot for the Olympics greets fans prior to the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
The mascot for the Olympics greets fans prior to the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Players from the Netherlands, left, and Switzerland, practice beach volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Players from the Netherlands, left, and Switzerland, practice beach volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The United States team from left to right, Hezly Rivera, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles pose for a picture during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The United States team from left to right, Hezly Rivera, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles pose for a picture during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, Paris may not do much better among U.S. viewers, a new poll from Gallup released Thursday found.

Simone Biles and women's gymnastics are poised to be a bright spot, with those surveyed selecting it as their most anticipated sport.

But according to the poll, 30% of respondents said they will not watch any of the Games, 34% said they will not watch much, and 35% saying they would watch at least a fair amount. That last figure is down from the 48% measured before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Gallup did not measure viewing intentions for the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed a year.

NBC's prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics mostly drew about half the audience of its Summer Games predecessor. The Beijing Olympics had the lowest-ever U.S. audience for a Winter Games. Both Games were held under severe restrictions, limiting spectators and dampening the typical fanfare. NBC, which holds the U.S. broadcasting rights through 2032, is trying to turn around that trend by enlisting a slew of entertainers and non-Olympian athletes in its coverage.

The last three Olympics, including the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, were held in time zones that limited how much live action NBC could air in prime time.

The network did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on the poll. Biles and the rest of the U.S. gymnastics squad could bring in high ratings, though, with Gallup finding in general that women's sports were as anticipated as men's. Forty-two percent chose women's gymnastics as their most anticipated sport, while more than two-thirds of respondents ranked it in their top three. That competition begins with qualifying on Sunday.

___

For more coverage of the Paris Olympics, visit https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games.

