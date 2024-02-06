PARIS (AP) — Fiji stayed on track for a third successive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens by reaching the semifinals at the Stade de France on Thursday.

The Tokyo Games silver and bronze medallists — New Zealand and Argentina — were knocked out, however.

Host side France and Australia reached the semifinals for the first time, while South Africa, the 12th and last team to qualify only a month ago, was back in the semis for the first time since the inaugural Olympic sevens in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

In the quarterfinals, Fiji came from behind against Ireland to win 19-15.

New Zealand was stunned by South Africa 14-7, Argentina lost to France 26-14, and Australia shut out the United States 18-0.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Fiji plays Australia, and France meets South Africa.

South Africa 14, New Zealand 7

South Africa lost to New Zealand 17-5 in pool play on Wednesday, but shot to a 14-0 lead in their quarterfinal.

Captain Selvyn Davids scored the opening try and, late in the half, countered from a dropped New Zealand pass in front of the South Africa tryline. Davids hacked and dribbled and popped up for Tristan Leyds to score. Leyds converted both.

But deep in added time, New Zealand kept the ball alive and Moses Leo slipped Rosko Specman to cross for a converted try.

New Zealand continued to attack in waves in the second half but the South Africa defense was incredible. Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen stood firm on their tryline, Shilton van Wyk made another try-saving tackle on a tearaway Akuila Rokolisoa, and Ronald Brown's last-ditch tackle ended a gripping match.

France 26, Argentina 14

France enjoyed an almost perfect first half, much to the delight of the 69,000-strong crowd.

Andy Timo cut inside his marker and scored, then Aaron Grandidier Nkanang scored twice in three minutes; the first from a ruck turnover, and the second from Jefferson-Lee Joseph's offload. Rayan Rebbadj converted all three for 21-0.

Unlike the world series grand final, which France controlled in Madrid, Argentina made a comeback through its two best players, Rodrigo Isgro and Marcos Moneta, to close to 21-14.

But with more than two minutes to go, and one of them with a man advantage while Jordan Sepho was in the sin-bin, Argentina couldn't get the ball back.