MILAN (AP) — The controversial sliding center being completely rebuilt for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics is starting to take shape as the clock ticks down to a March deadline.

The outline of the track and wooden railings were evident in photos shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday by the government agency in charge of building infrastructure for the games.

“The work has accelerated,” government commissioner Fabio Saldini said following a visit by International Olympic Committee technicians. “The timeline is being respected in view of the pre-homologation in March."

Added the government agency Simico, “The top part of the track is being finalized. Checks on several different parts of the track are ongoing, with specific attention being made to the refrigeration system.”

Work will continue at the track throughout the winter with nets covering the track to protect it from snowfall. The refrigeration system will be used in reverse — as a heating mechanism — to provide decent conditions for the workers.