US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The leader of USA Track and Field cut through confusion surrounding the 2028 Olympic trials, saying the preference is to hold them in the LA Coliseum several weeks before the actual Olympic track meet takes place there.

Max Siegel told The Associated Press on Thursday that the goal is to give U.S. athletes the closest thing to a simulation of the actual Olympics, and that there is no better place to do that than holding the trials in the same stadium as the Games.

He also said plans are for the meet, which traditionally has been spread over 10 days, to be shortened in 2028. Siegel is hoping to have the issue settled by January. Olympic trials usually take place six to eight weeks before track starts at the Games.

“It is no secret that our desire is to have something in the West Coast, and preferably in LA,” Siegel said. “We're going to do everything that we possibly can to try to have our trials” at the Coliseum.

LA chairman Casey Wasserman injected some uncertainty into the issue over the summer when he said he thought hosting the trials so close to the Olympics “adds a level of complexity to our planning that I'm not sure is best for the athletes.”