TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Surfers rode through and wiped out on barrel-shaped waves in their quest for gold during the first day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Saturday, with some of the biggest names in the sport side-by-side on their boards in the ocean.

“This morning, I woke up with butterflies in my stomach of excitement and also a little bit nervous,” said French Polynesian surfer Vahine Fierro. “But once I touched the water, I felt really comfortable.”

Despite no competitors facing elimination in the first round, surfers gave their all during the 30-minute heats, providing a tantalizing preview of what could be in store in the competition in days to come.

Wave sets were sparse during the early part of the men’s round in the morning, making some competitors feel there was a tough, slow start.

“As a competitor you feel like there’s not enough space for three people in the water," said Kanoa Igarashi from Japan, who won the men's silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but placed last in his heat on Saturday. "There’s just not enough waves going around for everybody.”

But the swell picked up closer to the afternoon for the men's heats and throughout the women's, leading to more regular waves.

“I think the swells have been building a little bit — I feel like we've seen some bigger sets. Throughout the day it should just keep getting better,” said Caroline Marks, from the United States, after she placed first in her heat. “That's just mother nature and how it works.”

Many surfers said they viewed the first round as an opportunity to review their performance and prepare for the next rounds, when surfers start being eliminated from the competition.

“I’ll probably go back and settle down, watch the footage and analyze my heat a bit more,” said Billy Stairmand from New Zealand, who placed last in his heat, after he came ashore. “I'll reset and go in again tomorrow.”

Others said they plan to take a more laid-back approach to the rest of the competition.

“All the hard work is done already. So, it’s just like, relax, have fun, replenish, feel good,” said Griffin Colapinto from the United States, who placed first in his heat.