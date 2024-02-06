VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Laura Gil knocked down two free throws with 1.9 seconds left as Spain edged Puerto Rico 63-62 and took a big step toward qualifying for the women's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Games.

Spain appeared ready to cruise toward the elimination round leading 18-9 after the first and 39-25 at halftime. The Spaniards are trying to bounce back from a sixth-place finish three years ago at the Tokyo Games after taking the silver home in 2016 at the Rio Games.

But Puerto Rico (0-2) took a 62-61 on a turnaround, fadeaway jumper by Mya Hollingshed with 9.9 seconds left. Puerto Rico then had a final chance for the win. Arella Guirantes tried to work around a screen, but her heave from well beyond the three-point line came up shot at the buzzer.

The disappointed Puerto Ricans looked around, hoping for a foul call with none coming. Spain, meanwhile, celebrated and danced heading off the court after surviving to improve to 2-0.

Those free throws were Gil's only points of the game. Megan Gustafson, former AP Player of the Year at Iowa, led Spain with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Leonor Rodriguez added 17.