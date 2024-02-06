All sections
olympicsJuly 31, 2024

Spain holds off Puerto Rico 63-62 in Olympic women's basketball group play

TERESA M. WALKER, Associated Press
Jovana Nogic, of Serbia, shoots between in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)
Jovana Nogic, of Serbia, shoots between in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)
A Puerto Rico fans takes photos during a game between Puerto Rico and Spain in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Puerto Rico fans takes photos during a game between Puerto Rico and Spain in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arella Guirantes, of Puerto Rico, shoots over Laura Gil, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arella Guirantes, of Puerto Rico, shoots over Laura Gil, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Megan Gustafson, of Spain, watches her shot fall through the basket in a games against Puerto Rico in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool Photo via AP)
Megan Gustafson, of Spain, watches her shot fall through the basket in a games against Puerto Rico in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool Photo via AP)
Mariona Ortiz, of Spain, gets trapped between Trinity San Antonio and Jacqueline Benitez, of Puerto Rico, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mariona Ortiz, of Spain, gets trapped between Trinity San Antonio and Jacqueline Benitez, of Puerto Rico, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arella Guirantes, of Puerto Rico, crashes into Queralt Casas, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arella Guirantes, of Puerto Rico, crashes into Queralt Casas, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Leonor Rodriguez, of Spain, heads up court in front of Brianna Jones, of Puerto Rico, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Leonor Rodriguez, of Spain, heads up court in front of Brianna Jones, of Puerto Rico, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tayra Melendez (1), of Puerto Rico, celebrates with teammates, left, to right, Trinity San Antonio, Mariah Perez, and Ali Gibson, after hitting a shot and being fouled in a women's basketball game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tayra Melendez (1), of Puerto Rico, celebrates with teammates, left, to right, Trinity San Antonio, Mariah Perez, and Ali Gibson, after hitting a shot and being fouled in a women's basketball game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Brianna Jones, of Puerto Rico, shoots over Leticia Romero, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Brianna Jones, of Puerto Rico, shoots over Leticia Romero, of Spain, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Leonor Rodriguez, of Spain, fall to the floor in a women's basketball game against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)
Leonor Rodriguez, of Spain, fall to the floor in a women's basketball game against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Laura Gil knocked down two free throws with 1.9 seconds left as Spain edged Puerto Rico 63-62 and took a big step toward qualifying for the women's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Games.

Spain appeared ready to cruise toward the elimination round leading 18-9 after the first and 39-25 at halftime. The Spaniards are trying to bounce back from a sixth-place finish three years ago at the Tokyo Games after taking the silver home in 2016 at the Rio Games.

But Puerto Rico (0-2) took a 62-61 on a turnaround, fadeaway jumper by Mya Hollingshed with 9.9 seconds left. Puerto Rico then had a final chance for the win. Arella Guirantes tried to work around a screen, but her heave from well beyond the three-point line came up shot at the buzzer.

The disappointed Puerto Ricans looked around, hoping for a foul call with none coming. Spain, meanwhile, celebrated and danced heading off the court after surviving to improve to 2-0.

Those free throws were Gil's only points of the game. Megan Gustafson, former AP Player of the Year at Iowa, led Spain with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Leonor Rodriguez added 17.

Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 15 points. Pamela Rosado added 11 and Hollingshed had 10.

Puerto Rico set up an exciting fourth quarter after outscoring Spain 19-5 in the third, tying the game at 44. The Puerto Ricans never led by more than four, the last at 59-55 with 3:34 left after a bucket by India Pagan. But Rodriguez drove for a layup with 2:41 left for the fifth tie setting up the finish.

Group A has the tightest separation among the women with the first games decided by a combined four points, and Serbia sits atop the group after Spain beat China by a point in overtime to open pool play. If Serbia beats China later Wednesday, both qualify before playing each other Saturday.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

