PARIS (AP) — A fired-up home crowd couldn't push France past the South Korean juggernaut in the men’s team archery final.

The first set finished with a score of 57-all, but South Korea took the second 59-58 and the third 59-56 to win 5-1 overall on Monday at Les Invalides.

Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok won the third straight team gold for South Korea.

French fans waved their flags feverishly throughout the final and brought the noise whenever one of their archers hit a 10. Even after things clearly were going South Korea’s way in the third set, the French fans remained engaged.

“While we were facing the French team, there was a lot of cheers from the audience," South Korea's Kim Woo-jin said. "That was the biggest challenge.”

Kim Woo-jin was on the past three winning teams but he has not claimed individual gold. He will compete for that on Aug. 4. He also will participate in the mixed team competition on Aug. 2.

“I think that some of my first initial goals are already met because those were my initial targets," he said. "And now I have my individual games left. But usually, the higher the goals, I think that usually, you have a lot of mistakes. So I will try to relieve my head of all of those goals and try to just focus with my heart.”