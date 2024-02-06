PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn't going to slow down Simone Biles.

The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night's Olympic team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.