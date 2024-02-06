All sections
olympicsJuly 29, 2024

Simone Biles to compete on all four events despite calf injury during Olympic team finals

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn't going to slow down Simone Biles.

WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
Simone Biles of United States, smiles after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Simone Biles of United States, smiles after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles, of United States, performs on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn't going to slow down Simone Biles.

The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night's Olympic team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

