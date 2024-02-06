PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles' quest for a return to the top of the Olympic podium is officially underway.

The 27-year-old American and the five-woman U.S. gymnastics team took the floor during the second qualifying subdivision for the Paris Games on Sunday. The Americans are heavily favored to win the team gold after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago in Tokyo.

Tom Cruise posed for selfies with fans while the packed and electric Bercy Arena crowd waited for Biles' debut. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and Anna Wintour were also on hand.