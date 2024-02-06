All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 28, 2024

Simone Biles is on the Olympic gymnastics competition floor in front of a star-studded crowd

PARIS (AP) —

WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
Simone Biles, of the United States, attends a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Simone Biles, of the United States, attends a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Tom Cruise, center right, watches during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Actor Tom Cruise, center right, watches during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessica Chastain, center, wears a top with an American flag fashioned onto it as she attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jessica Chastain, center, wears a top with an American flag fashioned onto it as she attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Entertainers Nick Jonas, center, and John Legend, right, talk with others as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Entertainers Nick Jonas, center, and John Legend, right, talk with others as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Tom Cruise takes pictures with fans during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Actor Tom Cruise takes pictures with fans during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Tom Cruise, lower left in white shirt, and entertainer John Legend, top center, in white and brown shirt, take photos with fans as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Actor Tom Cruise, lower left in white shirt, and entertainer John Legend, top center, in white and brown shirt, take photos with fans as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles' quest for a return to the top of the Olympic podium is officially underway.

The 27-year-old American and the five-woman U.S. gymnastics team took the floor during the second qualifying subdivision for the Paris Games on Sunday. The Americans are heavily favored to win the team gold after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago in Tokyo.

Tom Cruise posed for selfies with fans while the packed and electric Bercy Arena crowd waited for Biles' debut. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and Anna Wintour were also on hand.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Biles arrived in Paris as the face of the U.S. Olympic movement and maybe the Olympics themselves. The buzz around her return to the Games has been palpable, with NBC leaning heavily into her star power by splashing Biles' face on countless promotions in the lead-up to Paris.

Her gravitational pull is real. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men's basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying,

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsMar. 6
Paralympics president is 'excited' by support for the Games ...
olympicsMar. 6
At the bobsled and skeleton world championships, some moms m...
olympicsMar. 5
A record $100 million donation will give next gen of US Olym...
olympicsMar. 5
7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested and now a survivor is facing trauma once again
olympicsFeb. 28
Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested and now a survivor is facing trauma once again
Boxing nears its spot on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic program as IOC recognizes new body
olympicsFeb. 26
Boxing nears its spot on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic program as IOC recognizes new body
'You kind of sprint up a mountain': A look at ski mountaineering ahead of its Olympic debut
olympicsFeb. 24
'You kind of sprint up a mountain': A look at ski mountaineering ahead of its Olympic debut
Nordic combined, the only Winter Games sport without gender equity, faces shaky future at Olympics
olympicsFeb. 24
Nordic combined, the only Winter Games sport without gender equity, faces shaky future at Olympics
Mabel Staton, trailblazer who was US team's only female long jumper at the 1952 Olympics, dies at 92
olympicsFeb. 20
Mabel Staton, trailblazer who was US team's only female long jumper at the 1952 Olympics, dies at 92
IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace Panasonic of Japan
olympicsFeb. 20
IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace Panasonic of Japan
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in French Alps
olympicsFeb. 18
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in French Alps
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games
olympicsFeb. 18
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy