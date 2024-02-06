All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Rain overnight postpones first skateboarding event at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The first event of the skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday was postponed after

AP News, Associated Press
South Africa's Boipelo Awuah gets acquainted with the street skateboarding course during a women's practice session ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
South Africa's Boipelo Awuah gets acquainted with the street skateboarding course during a women's practice session ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maintenance workers sweep water off a skateboard ramp installed on a floating platform ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)
Maintenance workers sweep water off a skateboard ramp installed on a floating platform ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A maintenance worker sweeps water off a skateboard ramp installed on a floating platform ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)
A maintenance worker sweeps water off a skateboard ramp installed on a floating platform ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — The first event of the skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday was postponed after rain overnight and into the morning.

Skateboarding is played at the outdoor venue of La Concorde Urban Park in Paris. World Skate, the sport’s governing body, cited adverse weather conditions for the move.

Men’s street skateboarding scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Monday. The women's event is scheduled for Sunday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rain has been one of the big stories early in the Games after constant showers and occasional downpours served as the backdrop for the opening ceremony. As of 10 a.m. CEST (4 a.m. ET), much of the rain had cleared from the area and no other events had yet been disrupted by rain.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's...
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Cong...
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator f...
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced af...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
olympicsJan. 8
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
olympicsJan. 7
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
olympicsJan. 5
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
olympicsJan. 4
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race, 1st victory since 2021
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race, 1st victory since 2021
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy