olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Paris milestone: Spain's Rudy Fernandez becomes 1st basketball player to appear in 6 Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Spain’s Rudy Fernandez has become the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics.

AP News, Associated Press
Nick Kay, of Australia, shoots over Rudy Fernández, of Spain, during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)
Nick Kay, of Australia, shoots over Rudy Fernández, of Spain, during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Spain’s Rudy Fernandez has become the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics.

The 39-year-old achieved the milestone Saturday when he checked in at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter during Spain’s matchup with Australia to open the Paris Olympic tournament.

Diana Taurasi will join Fernandez as the first female basketball player to compete in six Olympics when the U.S. women open play against Japan on Monday.

Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Puerto Rico’s Teofilo Cruz, Australia’s Andrew Gaze, Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt and Argentina’s Luis Scola have all played in five Olympics.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

