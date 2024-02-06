All sections
July 29, 2024

Michael Jung of Germany wins a record third Olympic equestrian gold medal in individual eventing

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times, clinching the fourth Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career on Monday.

JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
Germany's Michael Jung, riding Chipmunk Frh, competes in the equestrian jumping at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
The 41-year-old German rider won individual eventing at the 2012 and 2016 Games and his other gold was in team eventing in 2012. It was Jung’s fifth Olympic medal overall because he also took silver in team eventing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

After completing Monday's jumping section — the third and final part of eventing — Jung jubilantly punched the air and then kissed his horse Chipmunk on the neck. He then took off his helmet and waved it to the crowd at the sun-baked Palace of Versailles. Other German team members watching from the side of the course jumped up and down with delight, while Jung continued patting Chipmunk.

Jung finished ahead of Australian Christopher Burton on Shadow Man with Britain's Laura Collett taking bronze on London 52, adding to the gold she won earlier Monday for Britain in team eventing.

After being awarded their medals, the riders galloped for several laps to loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

The jumping section followed Saturday’s rain-soaked dressage and Sunday’s cross country, where Jung put in a typically strong performance.

Riders competed against the clock in jumping with penalties added for obstacles knocked down or for going over the course time limit. The rider with the lowest penalty score won. Jung scored 21.80 with Burton on 22.40 and Collett on 23.10.

___

AP Olympic coverage: https://apnewscom/hub/2024-paris-olympics-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

