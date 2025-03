VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times, clinching the fourth Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career on Monday.

The 41-year-old German rider won individual eventing at the 2012 and 2016 Games and his other gold was in team eventing in 2012. It was Jung’s fifth Olympic medal overall because he also took silver in team eventing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

After completing Monday's jumping section — the third and final part of eventing — Jung jubilantly punched the air and then kissed his horse Chipmunk on the neck. He then took off his helmet and waved it to the crowd at the sun-baked Palace of Versailles. Other German team members watching from the side of the course jumped up and down with delight, while Jung continued patting Chipmunk.

Jung finished ahead of Australian Christopher Burton on Shadow Man with Britain's Laura Collett taking bronze on London 52, adding to the gold she won earlier Monday for Britain in team eventing.