NANTERRE, France (AP) — Bob Bowman teared up, just as he used to do watching Michael Phelps win Olympic gold medals.

This time it was Leon Marchand, Bowman's latest pupil to shine on the world stage, who pulled off a dominant victory in the 400-meter individual medley in front of a raucous French home crowd Sunday.

The boisterous, flag-waving fans are counting on Marchand to be one of the premiere French athletes of the Paris Games, and the deafening cheers for their countryman have echoed off the walls of La Defense Arena every time he is in the pool.

“It was incredible. I’ve never really been at anything like that. So it was great, it was fantastic," Bowman said in an interview with The Associated Press Monday. “I actually did tear up a little bit right at the end, everyone was so happy.”

Marchand led from the moment he dove into the water and finished in an Olympic record of 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds, narrowly missing the world mark of 4:02.50 that he set last year, breaking Phelps' 15-year-old standard.

“It was pretty much exactly what I had hoped for, that he would be able to rise to the moment, because we knew what that was going to be like,” Bowman said. “And my question was: Could I have him prepared enough, mentally, physically, so that, No. 1, he could perform and, No. 2, just handle the expectations? And he did amazing.”

Beforehand, Bowman said he told Marchand to “have fun out there, that's it,” and offered one of their signature fist bumps. Afterward, Bowman told the 22-year-old former Arizona State star how proud he was of him for handling the pressure of the host nation on his shoulders.