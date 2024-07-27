PARIS (AP) — When Lindsey Vonn skied in her fourth and final Olympics in South Korea in 2018, her mother and the rest of the family took three-hour train rides from Seoul to the mountains to watch her compete. Previous experiences were not much better.

So, when she got involved in the bid for Salt Lake City to land the 2034 Winter Olympics, the now-retired alpine ski racer had an obvious focus. Vonn wanted to make life easier for athletes' families.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee awarded the Games to the Utah capital, which Vonn is proud to say will have at least one family village for accommodations, along with transportation, ticket and other logistical assistance.

“It’s never been done before in the Olympics, which actually is pretty surprising to me,” Vonn said Saturday at the Summer Olympics in Paris. "We’re going to take care of the families, not just the athletes.”

Vonn, 39, won three gold medals over four Olympics from her debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 through Pyeongchang six years ago. Injuries interrupted her career, and her most recent knee surgery let her get back on the slopes recreationally.

Unlike friend Marcel Hirscher, a comeback is not in the cards. A decade from now, she will be watching, not competing.

“Unless curling needs another member — maybe I could learn that,” Vonn quipped. “I’m excited to watch and hopefully be a part of the ceremony in some way and contribute.”

Vonn attended the dazzling Paris opening ceremony on the Seine River and has already made some mental notes about what might be possible in Salt Lake City. Much of her energy up to this point had been figuring out how to contribute to a winning bid.