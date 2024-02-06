VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jordi Fernandez was born in Spain, raised in Spain, learned basketball in Spain, even started his coaching career as a teenager in Spain.

And on Friday, he could eliminate Spain from the men’s tournament at the Paris Olympics.

For a few weeks this summer, Fernandez — the coach of the Brooklyn Nets — is playing the role of a proud Canadian, and understandably so. He coached Canada to a bronze medal at last year’s World Cup and already has the team locked into a quarterfinal spot at the Paris Games, regardless of what happens in its group-play finale against Spain. If all that wasn't enough, Spain is coached by Sergio Scariolo, one of Fernandez's mentors and idols.

“It’s just another game for me,” Fernandez said of facing his homeland. “I bleed Canadian and I’m all for Canada. Those are the interests of my people right now. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Spain. I know the coach well. I know the program. They’re awesome. Great people. But at the end of the day, they’re the rival and, you know, we’re playing here at the Olympics to make all the Canadians proud of the way we play.”

It's not necessarily a must-win for Spain, but a loss — depending on other results — could keep it from advancing to Paris for next week's knockout stage. Canada will find out on Saturday night which team it'll meet in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

It's also a similar situation to last summer's World Cup, where Canada beat Spain 88-85 in the second-round finale and eliminated the 2019 champions from the quarterfinals.