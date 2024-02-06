All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 25, 2024

It might rain during the Paris Olympics' ambitious opening ceremony on the Seine River

PARIS (AP) — Will weather wreak havoc with the grandiose

AP News, Associated Press
A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River as officials prepare for Friday's opening ceremony, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River as officials prepare for Friday's opening ceremony, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Will weather wreak havoc with the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on the Seine River?

According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain Friday.

Meteo-France, the French weather service, is forecasting overcast skies from midday onward, with light rain anticipated in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned Thursday that showers could hit the Paris region in the evening, when the cermony takes place.

If it rains, the ceremony is expected to go on as planned. It starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CEST and should last more than three hours.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“For the moment, the risk of showers during the opening ceremony cannot be ruled out,” Meteo France said. “Forecasts have yet to be confirmed.”

There was some good news, though, with a balmy summer evening looming. Temperatures will be close to 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine’s banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsDec. 14
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal f...
olympicsDec. 13
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and...
olympicsDec. 12
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup slidi...
olympicsDec. 11
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less pol...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery
olympicsDec. 11
87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
olympicsDec. 8
Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
olympicsDec. 7
Friedrich wins 80th World Cup bobsled gold, Humphries returns, USA Luge gets pair of top-5 finishes
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
olympicsDec. 6
SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
olympicsDec. 6
Kaillie Humphries, now a mom, set to return to World Cup bobsled circuit this weekend
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
olympicsDec. 5
Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
olympicsDec. 3
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
olympicsNov. 26
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy