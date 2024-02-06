PARIS (AP) — Will weather wreak havoc with the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on the Seine River?

According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain Friday.

Meteo-France, the French weather service, is forecasting overcast skies from midday onward, with light rain anticipated in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned Thursday that showers could hit the Paris region in the evening, when the cermony takes place.

If it rains, the ceremony is expected to go on as planned. It starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CEST and should last more than three hours.