olympicsJuly 26, 2024

French train lines hit by 'malicious acts' disrupting traffic ahead of Olympics, rail company says

PARIS (AP) — The French national rail company SNCF said Friday that high-speed lines were hit by several “malicious acts” that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk Olympics opening ceremony.

AP News, Associated Press
Police officers on horses patrol the streets at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Police officers on horses patrol the streets at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
People watch a rugby match between France and Fiji at a street cafe during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People watch a rugby match between France and Fiji at a street cafe during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, SNCF announced.

Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

National police said authorities are investigating what happened. French media reported a big fire on a busy western route.

Trains to neighboring Belgium were among those affected.

Many French families are also heading on summer vacation Friday.

