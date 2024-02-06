VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — Australia's Jessica Fox completed a journey her mother started more than three decades ago.

Fox finally won an Olympic gold medal in women's kayak singles for the family on its sixth try. She'd placed second in 2012 and third in 2016 and 2021 in the whitewater event. Her mother, Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, was a bronze medalist for France in 1996 after not placing in 1992.

It meant even more for Fox because she topped the podium in her mother’s home country and the nation where she was born. Fox was born in Marseille, France before the family moved.

She said the packed crowd gave her an extra boost.

“It’s very special with this French connection." Fox said. "And to feel the energy from the crowd, the atmosphere and just the whole Olympic Games here in Paris -- the energy has been electric. I’ve been chasing this for few years. And my mom before me was chasing this gold medal in ’92 and ’96. So to achieve it in Paris is just very special for our family.”

Fox won canoe singles in 2021, making this her second Olympic gold medal. Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska placed second and Britain’s Kimberley Woods was third.

Germany’s Ricarda Funk, who won gold in kayak singles in 2021 and had the best time in semifinal qualifying, missed a gate for a 50-second penalty in the finals and finished 11th.