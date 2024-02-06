All sections
olympicsJuly 31, 2024

At the Olympic beach volleyball venue, the Eiffel Tower stars in a très French show

PARIS (AP) — The biggest beach volleyball star at the

JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
Czech Republic's Marie-Sara Stochlova serves during the women's pool C beach volleyball match between Germany and Czech Republic at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Czech Republic's Ondrej Perusic serves during the men's pool E beach volleyball match between Czech Republic and Canada at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Supporters for France wave flags during the women's pool C beach volleyball match between Germany and France at Eiffel Tower Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Italy's Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich, far right, serves the ball sky high in a beach volleyball match against The Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Spectators photograph a colorful sunset at Eiffel Tower Stadium prior to a beach volleyball match between The United States and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A spectator walks through a water mist sprayers on her way to Eiffel Tower Stadium to watch a beach volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Germany's Svenja Mueller warms up before a beach volleyball practice in Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Teams of Japan and Netherlands compete during the women's pool E beach volleyball match at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
A view from the Eiffel Tower down towards the Champ de Mars taking in the beach volleyball stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Pool)
Brazil play Spain, right, in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Pool)
Search lights shine above Eiffel Tower Stadium, the beach volleyball venue at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Brazil play Spain, right, in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Pool)
A visitor takes an image via the viewfinder of a telescope from the Eiffel Tower and down towards the Champs de Mars taking in the beach volleyball stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Pool)
A staff member sprays water on spectators during the women's pool E beach volleyball match between Brazil and Lithuania at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stephanie Touissaint, foreground, uses a fan to keep cool in the sweltering heat at Eiffel Tower Stadium during a beach volleyball match between Cuba and Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The United States plays Morocco in a beach volleyball match at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Brazil's Barbara Seixas De Freitas serves during the women's pool E beach volleyball match between Brazil and Lithuania at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
A spectator wearing an Olympic mascot hat watches a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate their victory over Paraguay in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Supporters of France wave flags during the men's pool F beach volleyball match between France and USA at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
A spectator waves a French flag before a beach volleyball match between the US and Czechia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
French spectators at Eiffel Tower Stadium watch beach volleyball at sunset at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Peter Spens, of London, England, paints the scene at Eiffel Tower Stadium during a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Peter Spens, of London, England, paints the scene at Eiffel Tower Stadium during a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset before the start of the women's pool B beach volleyball match between USA and Canada at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Tour Eiffel stadium that will host the Beach Volleyball, at the Champs-de-Mars, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP, File)
PARIS (AP) — The biggest beach volleyball star at the Paris Olympics can’t set, spike or dive around the sand.

But she sure is pretty.

The Eiffel Tower has been stealing the show from the competition below at the Summer Games so far, with fans and players alike ooh-la-la-ing over the nonpareil setting that has turned the stadium on the Champ de Mars into the Olympics' iconic venue.

“I don’t know who chose this place to put beach volleyball. He deserves a medal, too,” said Cherif Younousse of Qatar, a Olympic medalist himself. “Warming up on the side court, we were like, ‘Wow, we are under the Eiffel Tower.’ We couldn’t even imagine playing beach volleyball here.”

And the landmark the locals call La Dame de Fer — the Iron Lady — is just one reason the venue is such a hit. Fans wave baguettes, dance the can-can and sing along to music pumped out by a DJ, who turns the 12,860-seat stadium into the hottest club in Paris. A stream of celebrities, heads of state and royalty have stopped by to check it out.

Canadian Brandie Wilkerson said that even before the competition started, so many other athletes in the village were raving about the beach volleyball venue that she doesn't bother to argue.

“Yeah, ours is better,” she said with a shrug. “I don’t have anything else to say.”

Although beach volleyball only joined the Olympic program in 1996, it quickly has become one of the Summer Games' most popular sports — thanks in part, no doubt, to the women in bathing suits, but also to an atmosphere that surrounds a fast-moving competition with a beach party vibe.

The London venue at Horse Guards Parade sparkled with a view of the Big Ben clock tower and Benny Hill-style hijinx; four years later, the stadium at Copacabana beach pulsed with a samba beat, surrounded by Cariocas sunbathing — and playing beach volleyball and soccer — on the surrounding sands. Tokyo placed its venue in a waterfront park with a view of the Rainbow Bridge.

But Paris, as Paris tends to do, upstaged them all.

Every night as the sun sets behind the latticed landmark, the stadium goes dark and fans hold up their cellphone lights in a sort of digital reboot of Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” At 10 p.m., the Eiffel Tower is illuminated with twinkling strobes, and would-be influencers scramble to get into position for the perfect picture, with the court and the Olympic rings and the tower all lined up in a row in the background.

“That is what dreams are made of,” said American Kristen Nuss, whose Olympic debut began right after the light show. “Guys, it’s a memory that will definitely be imprinted in my brain for forever.”

It’s not just the athletes.

Spanish, Jordanian and Luxembourgish royalty have graced the arena, as have the presidents of Finland, Estonia and Lithuania ( and France, mais oui! ). French soccer great Zinedine Zidane came by the morning after carrying the torch in the opening ceremony, and basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol came to root for his Spanish countrymen.

Gymnast Livvy Dunne cheered on fellow LSU Tigers Nuss and Taryn Kloth before posing for pictures to satisfy her 6 million TikTok followers.

Moviemakers Baz Luhrmann and Judd Apatow and movie stars Elizabeth Banks and Leslie Mann have checked out the setting. Other times, it resembled a movie set: During a women’s match between France and Germany on Sunday, the crowd broke into a rendition of “La Marseillaise,” the French national anthem, that would make the resistance in “Casablanca” proud.

It is a scene that is, most of all, très French: One woman dressed as a can-can dancer in bleu, blanc and rouge posed for pictures with any fan who asked. A painter dabbed at his oils in the back of the press tribune — the only place that offers even a few hours of shade. The DJ worked Edith Piaf songs into his hip-hop and techno playlist, and the crowd sings along. Men in berets, with painted-on Dali moustaches, waved baguettes to cheer on the French team.

Hang that in the Louvre.

And looming over it all is the century-old latticed landmark that gives the venue its name. Looking for a practice court before play began, a volunteer helpfully offered directions: “You go there,” she said, “and turn left from the Eiffel Tower.”

“I’m more than happy to tell all the other sports, ‘Yeah, we definitely got the best venue,’” said Australian Taliqua Clancy, who won a silver medal in Tokyo. “It’s absolutely incredible. Honestly, you can’t beat it.”

And some repeat Olympians are saying it is not just the best venue in Paris, but maybe the best venue ever. At the very least, it sets a standard that future Summer Games organizers will struggle to surpass.

“This will be a hard one to top, I think,” said Nuss, who is hoping her first Olympics won't be her last. “I’m not sure how anyone else would do it. But, I mean, I’m willing to see how they try.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

