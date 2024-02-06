PARIS (AP) — The days are over when Olympics organizers and anti-doping officials would typically predict “the cleanest games ever.” Not at these Paris Olympics.

“It’s not our role to do it,” World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Bańka said Thursday.

“It’s not that now we want to assure that every single athlete is clean. We do not,” Bańka said at the agency’s pre-games news conference. “It’s obvious that you will never eliminate doping from the sporting landscape.”

“You will always find someone who wants to cheat.”

The lesson of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics is that it can take years to judge how clean or dirty it was.

Dozens of medals were stripped and athletes disqualified years after those competitions, in large part because more advanced testing could be used on samples.

The samples taken in Paris will be stored and can be re-tested until 2034 in a program run by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the operational wing of the global anti-doping system based in the Olympic home city of Lausanne, Switzerland.