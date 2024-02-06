All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2024

Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean

Cape Girardeau lifts boil advisory after fixing Perryville Road water main break. Water tests confirm it's safe for use.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Drivers pass an asphalt patch Friday, Oct. 11, where a water main break occurred Wednesday, Oct. 9, near Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive. The water main break caused a boil advisory for 110 homes around the Perryville Road-Bertling Street area.
Drivers pass an asphalt patch Friday, Oct. 11, where a water main break occurred Wednesday, Oct. 9, near Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive. The water main break caused a boil advisory for 110 homes around the Perryville Road-Bertling Street area.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The water in the Perryville Road-Bertling Street area in Cape Girardeau tested clean as of noon Friday, Oct. 11.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the water has tested clean and is safe for people to use normally. The City of Cape Girardeau put out a boil advisory after a water main break that affected 110 homes happened Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The water main break was fixed Thursday, Oct. 10.

